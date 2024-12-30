Group put forward proposals to safeguard Halifax Panthers stadium

HALIFAX PANTHERS fans have been boosted by the revelation that a group of local individuals are working to secure the long-term viability of their home ground The Shay.

Concerns over the future of the 10,400-capacity stadium, which is also used by football club FC Halifax Town, were sparked early this year when owners Calderdale Council confirmed they were keen to lessen their involvement amid a drive to cut costs.

The six-strong group has been in discussions with the council and both clubs – the Panthers are in the Championship and Town in the National League – with the aim of setting up a not-for-profit company to operate the 103-year-old venue, where the Rugby League club have played since selling their former ground Thrum Hall in 1998.

The intention is to develop The Shay for use by the community as well as the two tenant clubs, who would be allowed greater commercial opportunities, and to invest any surplus back into the stadium, which was redeveloped in the 1990s but where there have been a series of issues over the condition of the playing surface.

The group is made up of former long-serving Conservative councillor and ex-council leader Stephen Baines, who was made an MBE for political and public service in 1996, Gavin Butler, Geoff Butler, Keith Butterick, Simon Denton and Paul Holroyd.

Their plan is to take responsibility for the upkeep, operation and future development of The Shay, so allowing the two clubs to focus on their sporting and commercial activities.

The Panthers are still working hard to stabilise their finances after an extremely challenging year during which they admitted going out of business was a real possibility.

In a statement, the group explained: “In the middle of July, an initial meeting was held between a group of individuals who shared a common interest in safeguarding the long-term future of the stadium both as a sporting venue and a community asset.

“Since then, positive discussions have been held with several senior councillors and council officers and initial discussions have been held with the two clubs.

“The value of both FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers to the local community is immeasurable.

“The clubs have provided generations of local citizens with employment and enjoyment, creating countless fabulous memories over the years.

“Our proposal would allow the two clubs to concentrate on footballing matters without having the additional strain, financial and operational, of managing the stadium.

“We also have the longer-term ambition of giving the clubs greater commercial opportunities to increase revenue, particularly on a matchday.

“We are still at an early stage and are under no illusions over the size of the task ahead.

“The stadium runs at a significant deficit, which needs to be addressed while new commercial opportunities are explored.

“However we believe our proposal will provide both clubs with the long-term security and positive partnership needed while ensuring the Shay remains under council ownership as a sporting venue.”