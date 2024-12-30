England to tour Australia in Wheelchair Ashes

THERE will be an Ashes series in the wheelchair game in 2025 – with a former England men’s international looking to help Australia to victory.

World champions England will travel down under next October for a four-match series against the Wheelaroos.

And the hosts have enlisted former cross-code star Barrie-Jon Mather to conduct a review of its performance programme ahead of the tour.

Mather played for Wigan and Castleford either side of a spell with Sale and was capped by England in both league and union.

He has since had various roles in sport performance, from England team manager at the 2013 World Cup and general manager of New South Wales’ Origin teams to a similar role at present with Fiji in rugby union.

Australia have never beaten England, losing the first World Cup Final in 2008, both matches on the last Ashes tour of 2019 and their previous meeting in the 2022 World Cup group stage at London’s Copper Box.

But they have ambitions to close the gap on leaders England and France ahead of hosting the 2026 World Cup.

Wheelchair Rugby League Australia chair Martin Meredith said: “This series is a significant occasion as we welcome England to our shores.

“The Wheelaroos are ready to take on the challenge, and this tour provides an excellent opportunity to connect with fans, raise the sport’s profile locally, and build excitement ahead of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.”

Martin Coyd, general manager of England Wheelchair Rugby League, said of the tour: “Our rivalry with Australia is one we hold in the highest regard.

“It’s a contest reflecting the best of Wheelchair Rugby League — skill, passion and sportsmanship.

“It’s a moment to celebrate the game, our shared history, and the competitive spirit that drives us forward.”

It means there will be Ashes series in the men’s, women’s and wheelchair games in 2025.

The men and women will each play a three-match series, expected to be in England with venues to be announced.

That’s with the exception of the first women’s tie, which will take place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on March 1 as part of a four-match event with the NRL and Super League.