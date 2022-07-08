Guasch suspended for four Catalans games

Catalans Dragons President and owner Bernard Guasch has been suspended from attending any matches involving the Dragons for four weeks and fined £12,500 – £5,000 of which is suspended – for breaching the RFL’s Operational Rules following his club’s Betfred Super League fixture against Huddersfield Giants on June 3.

The full agreed decision is published on the RFL website here.

Guasch was fined £10,000, of which £2,500 was suspended, for his comments about the match officials after the 2021 Betfred Super League Grand Final last autumn.

That £2,500 suspended fine has been added to the £10,000 fine imposed for this offence, £5,000 of which has been suspended until the end of the 2023 season and will be activated if he is found guilty of any further offence involving a match official or breach of the RFL’s Respect Policy.

The suspension began with Catalans’ game at Castleford on June 27, so will expire in the week following their home game against Warrington Wolves on July 10.

The incident on June 3 involved M. Guasch using offensive language and questioning the integrity of a match official, and making physical contact.

The agreed decision stresses: “This type of behaviour has no place in the sport of Rugby League. Pursuant to the RFL’s Respect Policy, Rugby League prides itself on being a family game which is inclusive, uncompromising and passionate, and the principles of ‘Respect’ set out the obligations on all participants to maintain the game’s high standards…Mr Guasch’s actions clearly fall well below acceptable standards in respect of adherence with the Respect Policy. Furthermore, this is Mr Guasch’s second incident of matters involving Match Officials in 12 months.”

Guasch has accepted his responsibility in this matter, and has put in place a plan that will ensure the Match Officials are safe and not approached in such a manner by anyone, especially Directors whilst at the Catalans Dragons stadium in future.