Gutsy Wigan overcome Salford in thriller

Wigan Warriors moved to within one win of the Grand Final after winning a bruising encounter with Salford 18-12.

A humdinger of a contest saw the Warriors prevail as tries from Oliver Gildart, Thomas Leuluai and George Williams secured the win.

Salford more than played their part in the contest, pushing Wigan the distance. But the Warriors’ stunning defence as the Red Devils hammered on the door ultimately secured the victory.

The game was all square at the break as Gildart and George Griffin exchanged tries.

Quickfire tries from Leuluai and Williams put Wigan in control before Jackson Hastings, who will join the Warriors next season, hauled Salford back into the contest.

Despite dominating the closing stages, Wigan’s outstanding defence held them out, securing a clash with rivals St Helens with a place in the Grand Final up for grabs.

Wigan: Hardaker; Marshall, Hankinson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Leuluai; Clubb, Powell, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Smithies. Subs: Flower, French, Greenwood, O’Loughlin.

Salford: Evalds; Sio, Welham, Bibby, Inu; Lolohea, Hastings; Mossop, Tomkins, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, McCarthy. Subs: Lussick, Walker, Flanagan, Lannon.