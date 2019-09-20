York sign up Danny Washbrook

York City Knights have confirmed the signing of Super League veteran Danny Washbrook.

Washbrook, 33, joins the club from Hull FC, where he spent 11 seasons over two spells.

With 337 Super League games under his belt, Washbrook will add considerable experience to the Championship side next season.

Head coach James Ford said: “I’m very pleased to bring a player with such professionalism to the club. Danny has a wealth of experience that will help improve our culture further and directly impact on the younger players in the squad.

He’s a very intelligent rugby player who will benefit all aspects of our performance. I’m looking forward to working with Danny.”

Washbrook added: “I’m looking forward to the challenge of helping the club keep progressing the way they have under James’ leadership.

“Having spoken to a number of players current and past they spoke highly about all aspects of the club and that excited me.”