Hakim Miloudi on other Super League interest as he opens up on Hull FC experience and aims at London Broncos

HAKIM MILOUDI will be back in Super League aged 30 having signed a one-year deal with the London Broncos.

However, the Frenchman is not seeing his move to London as ‘last chance saloon’ in terms of carving out a career in the northern hemisphere’s top flight.

In fact, Miloudi insists that he is feeling fresh enough to push harder than ever before.

“I think I have a couple of years left in me at the top level, I think I can play another three or four years. I feel good and I feel fresh,” Miloudi told League Express.

“Especially with London – a team that has just got promoted – I want to try and help them and give them my best.

“I’ve signed a one-year deal and I will see what is round the corner after that. Hopefully I will play all of the games this year, I want to show everyone my best rugby this season.”

Miloudi is no stranger to Super League, having played 16 games for Hull FC between 2017 and 2019 and then enjoying a short stint with the Toronto Wolfpack before their demise in 2020.

The 30-year-old reflected on his time with the Black and Whites – and in particular paid homage to the Hull fans for the way in which they welcomed him.

“Hull FC and Toronto were some of the best memories I have had in my life. I left Catalans and went to Carcassonne where I won a trophy before moving to Hull.

“I moved to Hull and could hardly speak English! I could say ‘hello’ and ‘how are you?’ When we were talking with the coaches and players I pretended I understood! It was really difficult.

“My first Super League experience with Hull, I will remember for the rest of my life. The stadium, the fans were unbelievable with me on the pitch and outside it. They loved it when I was stepping and dancing on the pitch because it was different and strange.”

Miloudi’s Super League return could actually have come in 2023, had interest from top flight clubs turned into offers.

“Some Super League clubs were interested in me last year and talked to my manager but they didn’t really give me an offer.

“There was interest but nothing concrete or too serious.”

