This week’s Super League and 1895 Cup fixtures and where to watch on TV

SUPER LEAGUE begins this week while the 1895 Cup group stage reaches its conclusion.

Here are all of the fixtures and how you can watch each Super League game, as they are all broadcast live on TV from this season in a historic first.

THURSDAY 15th FEBRUARY

Betfred Super League

Hull FC v Hull KR 20:00 (Sky)

FRIDAY 16th FEBRUARY

Betfred Super League

Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils 20:00 (Sky)

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants 20:00 (Sky/SuperLeague+)

St Helens v London Broncos 20:00 (Sky/SuperLeague+)

SATURDAY 17th FEBRUARY

Betfred Super League

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors 17:30 (Sky/BBC/SuperLeague+)

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves 17:30 (UK time) (Sky/SuperLeague+)

SUNDAY 18th FEBRUARY

AB Sundecks 1895 Cup – Group Stage

Hunslet v Batley Bulldogs 15:00

Keighley Cougars v Bradford Bulls 15:00

Midlands Hurricanes v Sheffield Eagles 15:00

Newcastle Thunder v Wakefield Trinity 15:00 (at Millennium Stadium, Featherstone)

North Wales Crusaders v Widnes Vikings 14:30

Oldham v Rochdale Hornets 15:00

Workington Town v Whitehaven 15:00