Halifax Panthers director of rugby pleased to see club succeed on lower budget

HALIFAX PANTHERS director of rugby Richard Durgan says the team’s flying start under Kyle Eastmond is pleasing – but that there is a long way to go this season.

The Panthers made it six wins from six in overcoming Hunslet 46-12 in south Leeds on Friday – a big boost ahead of the eagerly-awaited Good Friday home derby against Bradford.

Another Shay showdown – against London Broncos – follows on Sunday, April 27, but Durgan insisted: “Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

“You obviously have aspirations to have a good start, and we have done that. We’ve looked tight in defence and dangerous in attack.

“The results have been pleasing. I think we’ve been worth the wins. But this is a tough league, and there are tests to come.”

Durgan says the squad has been put together on a smaller budget than last year as the club tackle financial challenges, and knows keeping players fit will be crucial.

“We’ve benefited from having lads back from injury, the likes of Brandon Douglas and Will Calcott, and that’s been important,” he added.

“We’ve been able to see the best of the pack, and hopefully that will continue.”