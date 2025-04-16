North Wales Crusaders relish Easter clash of high-flying expansion clubs

AMONGST all the talk of Rugby League restructure and expansion, there will be a top-of-the-table battle between Midlands Hurricanes and North Wales Crusaders this weekend.

Midlands are top of League One with four wins and a draw from five games, and will welcome a Crusaders side who have a 100 percent record from only three league games so far.

It’s a start to the season that will have both clubs harbouring hopes of reaching the Championship for 2026 – whatever the state of play might be above that come then.

Crusaders coach Carl Forster said: “Mark Dunning (Midlands’ coach) has them playing some really nice rugby, they’re a big side, good on the ball and their wingers have the ability to cause any team problems.

“They’re flying at the moment, sit top of the league as we speak now, and they’ll hold their own aspirations of promotion.

“That sets us a challenge as a group. If we want to be fighting out at the top of the table then we need to go there and give a really strong account of ourselves.”

The two face off at Alexander Stadium at 2pm on Saturday.