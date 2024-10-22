Halifax Panthers dismiss claims of another winding-up petition as they treat matter “with the utmost seriousness”

HALIFAX PANTHERS have dismissed claims of another winding-up petition as they treat the matter “with the utmost seriousness”.

Reports in City AM that surfaced yesterday claimed that a second winding-up petition has been filed by HMRC to the High Court against the Panthers earlier this week.

A winding-up petition is a serious statement of intent by a creditor to shut down a company due to unpaid debts through compulsory liquidation.

The Panthers are currently suffering from financial issues, with a winding-up petition also filed against the club back in July by HMRC.

The club, however, has refuted such claims with the Panthers releasing a statement last night.

The club posted online: “Halifax Panthers are aware of media reports suggesting that HMRC has issued another Winding Up Petition against the club. We wish to clarify that, to date, we have not received any formal notification of such a petition.

“There is ongoing dialogue with HMRC to fully understand their position, and as far as we are concerned, all our obligations have been met.

“We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

