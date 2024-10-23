WARLA start postponed

The Women’s Amateur Rugby League’s 2024/25 season won’t be launching this Sunday.

The scheduled kick-off date has been put back from 27 October to Sunday 3 November.

Chair Steve Manning told clubs: “Over the weekend unfortunately we’ve had two teams withdraw. This now leaves us with nine teams and a need to re-draw the fixtures.

“We have conducted a review of current player numbers across the league, and we still have several teams that have less than the required amount to field a team. Due to this, we are therefore postponing the start of the league season by one week.

“We are asking all teams to have completed their registrations by Friday (25 October) and we will complete fixtures on Saturday to be sent to you by lunchtime that day.

“All teams must register a minimum of 15 players to be included in the fixtures. If we do not have 15 players registered, we will not include your team.”

Manning continued: “If teams do wish to play this weekend, we are happy for you to arrange friendlies between yourselves. If you do, please let (us) know so we can arrange gameday and referee allocation. All the WRLA Committee have been copied into this.

“If you could please respond to this email ASAP so that we can start the season on the first Sunday of November.”

The WARLA boss concluded: “Our window is tight; we can hardly afford any further weekends without fixtures and the last thing we want to do is to send out a third set.

“If you can’t fulfil our requests don’t leave it until the last minute or even think everything will be alright as you will letting your own club and the others down.”