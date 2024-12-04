Halifax Panthers’ financial and stadium outlook laid bare as Championship chief reveals what “isn’t an option”

HALIFAX PANTHERS have been in the news recently regarding their financial and stadium predicaments.

The Championship club has been issued with two winding-up orders by HMRC during 2024, with the Panthers insisting last month that all debts to the HMRC had been paid.

In September, it was reported that Fax were appealing for financial help from fans to support the club, with the Panthers revealing that the debt stood at approximately £80,000 and that the club needed almost £150,000 to ensure a sustainable operation through to the end of 2024.

Now, Halifax chief executive Damian Clayton has revealed just what the West Yorkshire club has been doing since September to alleviate any financial concerns.

“Since September, we’ve taken decisive steps to secure the club’s future,” Clayton told League Express.

“Key initiatives include strengthening relationships with existing sponsors, actively pursuing new sponsorship opportunities, and leveraging our Business Club to engage local businesses.

“We’re also enhancing matchday experiences and exploring additional revenue streams through memberships and merchandise.

“Importantly, we’ve recently secured a six-year partnership with a major commercial partner, along with several three-year deals.

“These long-term commitments not only add credibility to our operations but also instil confidence among other potential partners and our supporters.

“Quite rightly, some were nervous about investing in season tickets and the club’s future earlier this year. However, these new partnerships reflect a shared vision and a belief in our direction, which we hope reassures others to stand with us as we move forward.

“Building a sustainable financial model remains our top priority, and we’re already seeing encouraging progress, thanks to the unwavering support of our fans and stakeholders.”

Whilst the club has been battling financial issues, it has also been subject to uncertainty surrounding their stadium future at The Shay.

Back in May of this year, the Panthers agreed to pay Calderdale Council £50,000 in rent arrears following criticism over the condition of the pitch and the cash-strapped council’s desire to put the day-to-day running of the venue in the hands of the Panthers and their joint tenants FC Halifax Town.

Frustrated fans accused the council of failing to maintain the pitch to the necessary standard and asked why other grounds, such as nearby Huddersfield, can successfully stage both sports.

For Clayton, The Shay is essential for the Panthers.

“The Shay remains a crucial part of Halifax Panthers’ identity and the fabric of the Calderdale community,” Clayton continued.

“We are actively working with Calderdale Council and a group of serious, committed business leaders to establish a consortium-led plan to secure ownership of the stadium.

“Our shared vision is for the Shay to become a true ‘Community’ Stadium—a vibrant hub at the heart of Calderdale, serving not only as a home for Halifax Panthers but also as a space that delivers significant value to the wider community.

“Discussions with the Council have been constructive, and we are focused on presenting a compelling and viable business case that aligns with this shared ambition.”

With such problems mounting out of the continued use of The Shay, there had been suggestions that Halifax should look elsewhere to play their Championship fixtures.

However, that is simply not being considered, according to Clayton.

“Leaving The Shay simply isn’t an option we are considering. The Council has made it clear that any future owners of the stadium must maintain the provision of professional sport at this iconic venue, ensuring it remains a cornerstone for Halifax Panthers and FC Halifax and the community.

“The Shay is our home, and we are fully committed to making it work. Sustainability is crucial, and that’s why our ownership initiative is so important.

“It provides the opportunity to not only shape the future of professional sport here but also to enhance the stadium’s role as a thriving community asset for Calderdale.”

