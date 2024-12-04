Head coach confirms talks with ex-Leigh Leopards veteran Matt Moylan

WYONG ROOS head coach Craig Sandercock has confirmed the club has held talks with former Leigh Leopards veteran Matt Moylan about coming out of retirement.

Moylan, 33, had been an integral part of the Leopards team in 2024 in his first season in the UK, making 26 appearances for the Leopards in 2024 and finishing as top points-scorer with 138 points from six tries and 57 goals.

However, he hung up his boots following the culmination of the 2024 Super League season to return back home to Australia.

That being said, Sandercock – who used to coach Hull KR in Super League – has confirmed that he has held talks with Moylan about potentially joining the club.

“I know Matt [Moylan] well and I coached him at Cronulla,” Sandercock told the Newcastle Herald.

“He’s still living in the Shire [Sutherland] so he hasn’t moved or anything like that.

“I really don’t know if he’s even going to play footy, let alone play on the Central Coast or wherever, but we’re always interested in a player like that.”

“I do know him and I do speak to him reasonably often, but obviously at this stage the first thing he has to do is decide whether he wants to play or not. And he’s really not sure.”

The halfback/fullback enjoyed eleven years in the top-flight of the NRL competition, five with Penrith Panthers and the last six with Cronulla Sharks.

He represented the Kangaroos in the Four Nations international against Scotland in 2016, played in all three State of Origin games for New South Wales in 2016, and represented the Australian Prime Minister’s XIII, the All Stars and City v Country.

He made his 200th career appearance on debut for Leopards. His final career record reads: 225 games, 43 tries, 93 goals, 9 drop-goals, 367 points.

