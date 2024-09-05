Halifax Panthers’ future at ‘immediate risk’ due to financial issues

HALIFAX PANTHERS have released a statement saying the club urgently need funds with its future at “immediate risk”.

The interim chairman of the Championship club, Lee Kenny, said that a “perfect storm” has left them with “a large hole in our budget”, including low attendances and the withdrawal of sponsors.

As a result, Halifax say they are not in a position to pay money due to HMRC early next week.

Kenny said: “We reached out to HMRC for an extension and time to pay, something that has been granted to other clubs recently, including ourselves in the past.

“However, instead of receiving this extension, we’ve been issued an official “order to pay” which is due early next week.

“If we are unable to meet this demand, the future of the club will be at immediate risk.

“This situation has also affected our ability to fully pay our dedicated players, coaching team, and staff this week.

“Iwant to take this opportunity to sincerely thank them for their understanding and apologise for the delay.

“We are working hard to ensure the remainder of the payments are made next week.”

Halifax have appealed to potential sponsors and donors to step forward, as well as calling on fans to buy tickets for their home game against Dewsbury Rams this Sunday.

