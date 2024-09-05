Andy Last explains reasons for returning to Hull FC as assistant coach

ANDY LAST will return to Hull FC for the 2025 season.

He will leave his role as assistant coach with Catalans Dragons for the same position at Hull.

Last has signed a three-year contract to work under incoming head coach John Cartwright, four years after leaving Hull after a spell as boss.

A former first-team player, Last went on to spend 13 years on the coaching staff with his hometown club.

After a couple of years with Castleford, as assistant then head coach, and a season at Catalans the 43-year-old – who is also Shaun Wane’s number two with England – returns to Hull.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank Catalans for allowing me the chance to pursue this opportunity with Hull FC – I have loved my time in the south of France this season,” said Last.

“But it’s great to be coming back to Hull – one of the big things for me is seeing that there is an opportunity to come back and help make a difference.

“Another big draw for me is the quality of the youth programme at the club. The whole youth set up is in a really good place at Hull FC, and there are some exciting times ahead with some of the talent currently breaking into the first-team squad.

“And I have always felt that one of my key strengths during my first coaching spell at the club was coaching the youngsters.

“I think one of the big reasons why John wanted to bring me in for 2025 was my knowledge of the club. I’m very, very passionate about Hull FC, its supporter base and the city as a whole.

“I’ve been at the club during some amazing times and also during some really tough times, so I have a real understanding of what the Hull supporters want an FC side to look like and play like.”

Hull director of rugby Richie Myler said: “Throughout the many conversations we’ve had over the last few months, John has made it clear that he wants an assistant coach alongside him who knows the club from top to bottom, and Andy fits that job description perfectly.”

