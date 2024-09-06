Halifax Panthers reveal scale of urgent debt amid appeal for help

HALIFAX PANTHERS have posted a fresh update laying out their current financial position.

On Thursday evening, the Championship club said in a statement that the club’s future would be at “immediate risk” if they could not raise enough money to pay a tax bill to HMRC early next week.

Halifax said they had been unable to fully pay the wages of players and staff, and appealed for potential sponsors and donors to step forward.

Now they have spelled out the amount of money required in the immediate term and for the remainder of the year.

“At present, the club’s urgent debt stands at approximately £80,000, which includes essential payments to HMRC and operational costs such as player and staff wages,” explained the Panthers’ chief executive officer, Damian Clayton.

“In addition to addressing this immediate debt, we estimate that a further £120,000 to £150,000 will be needed to ensure the club can operate sustainably through the end of the year.

“This will allow us to cover ongoing operational expenses and necessary investments to strengthen the club’s future.”

Clayton added that the Halifax have “comprehensive plans” to become “sustainable and competitive” going forward.

“This includes developing partnerships with local businesses, growing our supporter base, and creating new revenue streams through enhanced sponsorship opportunities and fan engagement,” he said.

“We are committed to building a financially stable future for the club, ensuring that we can continue to serve the community and our loyal supporters for many years to come.”

Halifax have also called on fans to help by buying tickets for their home game against Dewsbury Rams this Sunday.

