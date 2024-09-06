Paul Wellens’ reaction to St Helens appointing Lee Briers

PAUL WELLENS says he can’t wait to team up with Lee Briers, almost 30 years after last doing so at St Helens.

Saints have appointed Briers as an assistant from next season on a two-year deal, working under head coach Wellens.

Briers brings experience from coaching at Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, Brisbane Broncos and with England.

Both were St Helens products in the last 1990s but while Wellens became a club legend, Briers moved to Warrington after only six first-team appearances.

“Despite being away from the club for a long time, he has never thought of himself as anything other than being a St Helens lad,” said Wellens.

“It’s great to welcome him back and he’s going to add knowledge, experience, enthusiasm, and a passion for the team and the club to our coaching team.

“Funnily enough I was in the Academy as a young kid and one of my first games was playing alongside Lee as my halfback partner. It’s pretty cool that more than 25 years later we get to team up again.

“I’ve had a number of conversations with him, and I can’t understate how excited and happy Lee is to get the opportunity to come and work for this club again.

“As a St Helens boy myself, your path can go in a different direction, but in some respects, there is a light that never goes out, and I think that’s certainly been the case.”

Saints chairman Eamonn McManus also welcomed Briers back to the club.

“Lee will undoubtedly constitute a key component in strengthening our coaching team and set up for next season and beyond,” said McManus.

“We are confident that he will add a new and important dimension to our coaching team and that we will benefit in particular from his most recent experience in the NRL at the Brisbane Broncos.

“Lee is now back in the St Helens family after a 27-year absence and I am sure that he will be warmly received by his coaching colleagues, players, and fans alike.”

