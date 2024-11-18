Halifax Panthers sign six players and retain six more as long-serving forward exits

HALIFAX PANTHERS have announced six new signings, retained half a dozen more and said goodbye to a fine servant in the space of a week.

While busy firming up their squad for 2025 under new coach Kyle Eastmond, Halifax have confirmed the retirement of Ben Kavanagh following a 17-year professional career.

The prop spent the last six of those campaigns at The Shay, playing 129 times – most notably their 1895 Cup final triumph over Batley at Wembley in 2023 – and scoring 27 tries.

In total he finished his playing career two games short of 400, including 21 caps for Scotland between 2013 and 2021.

The 36-year-old, who came through the Wigan Academy, spent eight years with Widnes (including a loan at Wakefield) then moved to Bradford and Hull KR before joining hometown club Halifax.

“I’ve enjoyed my last five years at the club, getting to play with other lads from Halifax who love playing for the badge,” said Kavanagh.

“I had some of my best years down at The Shay, playing under Simon Grix who got the best out of me as a player.

“I got to represent my hometown club at Wembley and lift the cup in front of my family which was and always will be a proud moment for me.”

Of the new signings for 2025, outside back Charlie Graham will be most familiar after scoring eleven tries in 16 appearances for Halifax on loan from Keighley this year.

Unrelated Brad Graham, a backrower, has joined from Dewsbury, one of three to switch from the relegated Rams alongside prop Ronan Dixon and fullback or winger Owen Restall.

All four of the above have signed two-year deals while Sheffield halfback Jack Hansen has signed for three seasons and forward Owen McCarron for one from Whitehaven.

New one-year deals have been handed to halfback Louis Jouffret, winger James Saltonstall (his testimonial year), versatile forward Jacob Fairbank and backrower Connor Davies while forward Joe Hird and centre Zack McComb have signed until 2026.

