Ex-Warrington Wolves and Toulouse Olympique forward Sitaleki Akauola finds new UK club

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have signed former Warrington Wolves and Toulouse Olympique forward Sitaleki Akauola one a one-year deal.

The 32 year old prop makes the switch to West Yorkshire after two years in France with Championship rivals Toulouse, bringing a wealth of experience at the top level to James Ford’s squad.

After making his professional debut way back in 2013 with Wests Tigers, the impactful middle forward enjoyed a spell at Penrith Panthers before making the switch the UK in Super League with Warrington in 2018.

Now, after seven years playing in the Northern Hemisphere across spells with the Wolves, Rochdale, Salford and Toulouse, Akauola will head to Post Office Road for his 18th professional season.

Speaking to the club after penning a 12-month contract, Akauola said: “I’m very excited to link up with Featherstone next year.

“I’ve loved my time in France but after speaking to Fordy and his vision for the squad and club it was something that really appealed to me and I’m looking forward to coming across and getting started.

“I’m a little bit older now but I still have plenty to give on the field. I feel like I can make a difference, particularly to help some of the club’s talented young forwards and I’m sure we can achieve something special in 2025.”

Featherstone Head Coach James Ford said: “To be able to add a forward of Sitaleki’s experience and quality to our ranks is huge for the club.

“Sitas intent of carry and initial contact will be a huge weapon. He’s a quality impact player and I’m confident he’ll be a massive addition to our squad.”

