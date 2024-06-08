Halifax Panthers snap up international forward after dire start to season

HALIFAX PANTHERS have signed French international forward Clément Boyer on a deal until the end of the season.

Boyer previously had a short spell at Halifax in 2015, making two appearances for the club.

But the majority of his career has been spent at Toulouse Olympique over two spells, first from 2012 to 2015 – when they were in the French leagues – and then from 2016 to 2021, the season they earned promotion to Super League.

Since then Boyer has played for Carcassonne in Elite 1, winning the league title twice including last month with victory in the final against Albi.

He joins Halifax after a dire start to the Championship season for the West Yorkshire side, who currently sit second-bottom with just three wins from ten matches after Liam Finn succeeded Simon Grix in the off-season, while their 1895 Cup defence in the group stage.

“We’re delighted to have Clement come on board,” said Finn, who will have Boyer available to select for next Saturday’s trip to Barrow Raiders.

“I keep saying it but we’ve been stretched a little bit thin in terms of numbers through injuries and things like that so the French competition coming to an end has aided that a bit.”

“Clement is an experienced player who’s played for a lot of years and got a lot of Championship experience. And somebody that we admire and want to come in and compete in that middle unit.

“We’ve got a lot of players there that have been doing a hell of a lot of minutes and doing a really good job at the moment but that’s been pushed to breaking point and we needed some reinforcements.

“When Clement became available, we jumped at that chance and we’re excited about what he will bring with his ball carrying attributes and his general characteristics around the group.

“We’re hoping he can come in, do his job, put in some performances and add a bit of steel to the middle.”