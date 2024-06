All of Warrington Wolves’ Challenge Cup final appearances and overall record

Warrington Wolves – Previous Challenge Cup Finals:

2019 Won (v St Helens, 18-4) (at Wembley Stadium)

2018 Lost (v Catalans, 20-14) (at Wembley Stadium)

2016 Lost (v Hull FC, 12-10) (at Wembley Stadium)

2012 Won (v Leeds, 35-18) (at Wembley Stadium)

2010 Won (v Leeds, 30-6) (at Wembley Stadium)

2009 Won (v Huddersfield, 25-16) (at Wembley Stadium)

1990 Lost (v Wigan, 36-14) (at Wembley Stadium)

1975 Lost (v Widnes, 14-7) (at Wembley Stadium)

1974 Won (v Featherstone, 24-9) (at Wembley Stadium)

1954 Won (v Halifax, 8-4) (at Odsal Stadium, Bradford)

(after replay, following 4-4 draw – at Wembley Stadium)

1950 Won (v Widnes, 19-0) (at Wembley Stadium)

1936 Lost (v Leeds, 18-2) (at Wembley Stadium)

1933 Lost (v Huddersfield, 21-17) (at Wembley Stadium)

1928 Lost (v Swinton, 5-3) (at Central Park, Wigan)

1913 Lost (v Huddersfield, 9-5) (at Headingley, Leeds)

1907 Won (v Oldham, 17-3) (at Wheater’s Field, Broughton)

1905 Won (v Hull KR, 6-0) (at Headingley, Leeds)

1904 Lost (v Halifax, 8-3) (at Weaste, Salford)

1901 Lost (v Batley, 6-0) (at Headingley, Leeds)