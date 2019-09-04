Halifax release seven ahead of heavy recruitment drive

Halifax have confirmed the departures of seven players, including halfback Ben Johnston.

Johnston will leave The Shay after six years with Fax and will be joined by Will Sharp, Shane Grady and Ben Kaye in departing at the end of the season as head coach Simon Grix prepares to build his own squad after a disappointing campaign.

Both Johnston and Kaye joined Halifax in 2014 and were part of a Fax squad that made the top four three times during the Super 8s league structure.

Sharp, a fan favourite since arriving at Fax in 2016, has made 107 appearances for the club while Grady, who joined in 2017, leaves after having his current season ruined by an ACL injury.

Both Johnston and Sharp have been linked with moves to York for 2020, while Grady is understood to be in talks with Widnes. Harry Kidd, Jordan Syme and Adam Brook will also leave the club at the end of the year.

Despite a tremendous Challenge Cup run which saw them make the semi-final stage, they have endured a dismal league campaign and will finish the season eighth, their lowest finish since 2004.

Fax are expected to make a number of signings for 2020 and have been linked with moves for Jodie Broughton, Tom Gilmore, Matt Garside and Paul Brearley ahead of next season.