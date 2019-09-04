Atkin turns to the Devils for 2020

Salford Red Devils have confirmed the signing of Chris Atkin for the 2020 season.

The versatile playmaker becomes the Red Devils’ second confirmed signing for next season, following Dan Sarginson to the club for next season.

Atkin, a member of the England Knights squad, was off-contract at the end of the season, and despite being offered a new deal by Salford and Wigan showing interest, he has agreed to join Ian Watson’s side.

Atkin said: “I’m really excited. The boys have done really well this season and are pushing towards the play-offs at the end of the season now, so I’m really excited to come on board.

“Watto (Ian Watson) was the one who brought me in at Swinton and gave me my professional debut.

“Since then, I’ve always wanted to work with him again and this opportunity has come up and I’m really looking forward to it and feeling determined to get back to it.

“He’s a really great coach and he’s proved that again this year.

“KR was a big step up from the Championship and I get to take it on again now and hopefully push Salford up the Super League.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the boys as well and just getting stuck into pre-season.”