Halifax sign up Barber

Halifax have extended the contract of Ed Barber for the 2021 season.

The forward will enter his seventh season with his hometown club, having come through the system at Elland.

The 30-year-old has made 104 appearances for Fax so far.

“I’m over the moon to have signed again for this great club. I believe we can achieve big things this year. I can’t wait to get started after such a long time off.”

“A handful of experienced lads have moved on now so it will be good to see other players including myself step up and lead from the front.”

Head coach Simon Grix added: “Ed has been with the club a while now and has proved his value to the team on many an occasion. Ed is a team-first player, a really important trait for me, performing in numerous positions over the years.

“Having been a utility player for a time myself, I understand Ed’s frustration at times, but from that experience I know how important Ed can be for us through his versatility. However, if there is one spot he wants then that’s his job to make sure he gets it.”