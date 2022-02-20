Frankie Halton pleased with quick impact at Hull KR

Frankie Halton feels in great shape, despite missing much of his first pre-season at Hull Kingston Rovers through injury.

The forward’s step up to a full-time environment, making the switch from Featherstone Rovers, did not initially go to plan as he missed the first month of pre-season with a calf injury.

Halton then suffered a pectoral injury, which ruled him out of their full pre-season schedule, yet still managed to make it for round one and earn selection for a Super League debut against Wigan Warriors.

Although Rovers lost that fixture and Saturday’s game at Huddersfield Giants, 26-year-old Halton was among their best performers in both games.

“It’s been an easy transition really,” said Halton of the move to full-time training and Super League action at Hull KR.

“The players and coaches have made it easy for me.

“I’ve had a disrupted pre-season, missing the first month and the last month, but other than that it’s been good.

“I was already getting my body towards being ready for Super League, so it’s been a good transition.

“I felt like I was playing catch-up all the time because I missed the first month and then it took a week or two to get going. After that, I had a couple of weeks’ training where I felt really good with myself and I was taking in a lot of information in well.

“Then I missed the friendlies, which was unfortunate, but with the pec I could still keep fit and keep myself ready for when I did come back. It could have been a lot worse.

“I’ve noticed a massive difference in myself and my physicality and fitness. I hadn’t played since October but against Wigan I felt good.

“I just want to kick on, get more games under my belt quickly and then I should be sweet for the rest of the season.

“I just want to be playing every week, like everyone does. Depending on your performance, you’ve got to make sure you’re playing well and doing your job for the team.

“If I carry on doing that I’ll stick in the team.”

Rovers’ star fullback Lachlan Coote missed the Huddersfield defeat with a hamstring injury. But coach Tony Smith hopes he should be available for Friday’s home clash with Castleford Tigers, another side still seeking their first win.

