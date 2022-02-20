Toulouse Olympique target five-figure gates after starting Super League with flop

Toulouse Olympique have launched a search and rescue mission to recover support in the city following their opening-night flop.

Super League’s newest side attracted only 5,238 to their first top-flight game against Huddersfield, following crowds of 6,871 and 9,235 in the Championship play-offs.

Club chiefs told League Express they were “disappointed, but not surprised” at the seemingly modest turn-out for the defeat by the Giants and pointed to several factors that worked against them.

Chief executive Cedric Garcia said: “We were always worried about the impact of the time of the game and the fact that there were no food or drinks allowed at the stadium because of Covid measures.

“The experience isn’t the same here at 9pm on a Saturday night on a winter’s evening when there is nothing happening apart from the game.

“We couldn’t hold functions for sponsors and our own directors and their families.

“Of course, France rugby union playing Ireland live on television screens at the same time didn’t help either, so we have reasons and explanations but we are far from happy with it.

“It means we have to work even harder now, because it is very difficult to build upon anything that happened on that night.”

The 42-14 loss rubbed salt in the wounds for Toulouse, as did their 38-12 defeat to Salford on Sunday, but Garcia is determined to put the club back on an upward track.

He added: “We are working hard to return to the attendance figures we saw for our play-off semi-final and final in October.

“We had so many things going against us on that opening night that we weren’t surprised at what happened and I’m sure things will improve.

“Our home games will kick off at the more traditional 6pm, the stadium will be fully functional, including bars and food for supporters plus, crucially, corporate facilities.

“We have 1,000-plus people expecting hospitality with many different functions planned in different parts of the ground.

“There will be a totally different feel and atmosphere on matchday now that the restrictions have been lifted.

“Our stated aim is to achieve regular 10,000 attendances and we will continue to work hard at this.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.