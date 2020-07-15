Hard-hitting Gold Coast forward offered to Super League clubs

Super League clubs have been alerted to the availability of Gold Coast forward Keegan Hipgrave.

The 23-year-old has impressed in Justin Holbrook’s side this season with his strong defence and carries.

Since making his debut in 2017 he has made 34 NRL appearances and played in the Titans’ last seven games.

He has made 184 tackles in that time, an average of more than 26 per game, but more impressively has averaged a tackle almost every two minutes due to being used as a sub in certain games.

He is off-contract at the end of the season, which has resulted in his agent offering him to Super League clubs.

Hipgrave is one of several players offered to Super League clubs in recent weeks, with more expected to follow in the coming days and weeks.