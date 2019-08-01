Hardaker drop-goal helps Wigan catch ground on Hull

A late drop goal from Zak Hardaker helped Wigan move to within two points of third-placed Hull FC following a 15-14 victory.

The Black and Whites had come from 14-6 behind to level the game, only for Hardaker to win the match with nine minutes remaining.

Hull had gone ahead through two Marc Sneyd penalty goals before Liam Marshall’s first – a penalty try, put Wigan ahead.

Furter penalty goals saw Wigan 10-6 ahead at half-time, but Marshall’s second gave Wigan a strong eight-point lead.

However, Scott Taylor barged over, Sneyd converted and kicked another penalty goal to bring the game level, before Hardaker’s winning moment.

Hull FC: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Minichiello, Westerman, Green, Lane, Naulago. Subs: Connor, Matongo, Fash, Ellis.

Wigan Warriors: Sarginson, Gildart, Burgess, Williams, Leuluai, Powell, Farrell, Navarrete, Isa, Marshall, Hardaker, Partington, Smithies. Subs: Clubb, O’Loughlin, Byrne, Sammut.