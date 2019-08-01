Sean O’Loughlin’s season in doubt after fresh injury blow on Thursday night

Wigan captain Sean O’Loughlin has suffered a huge injury blow which could end his season, coach Adrian Lam has admitted.

The 36-year-old – who has yet to agree a new deal with the Warriors and is out-of-contract at the end of this season – suffered a pectoral injury during their 15-14 win at Hull on Thursday night.

It means O’Loughlin’s chances of featuring again in 2019 are extremely unlikely, and it also casts doubts on his availability for Great Britain’s tour of the southern hemisphere this winter.

Lam said: “It’s sad news, that might be it for him for the rest of the year. He’s torn a pec, and we won’t know about the timeframe of it until Monday.”