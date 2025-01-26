Harry Rushton eyes key role in new-look Huddersfield Giants

HARRY RUSHTON believes his best is yet to come at loose-forward, where he intends to play a key role in Huddersfield’s attack.

The former Wigan and Canberra man will wear the number 13 this season after spending time in the position last year and he said: “That’s where I see myself long-term.

“I don’t think my true potential has been shown yet in terms of the way I can ball-play.

“Hopefully this year I can dovetail with Leroy (Cudjoe) in that role. We could work well with maybe one of us starting and one of us on the bench, or even being thrown in together.

“I like the fact that I can play big minutes at 13. I want to work towards being an 80-minute middle, and mixing my game up.

“The strong point of my game ever since I was young has been my ball-playing. Being a young lad in Super League, especially in the middle, you don’t really get a chance to use that.

“But as I progress I can use that a bit more and it’ll benefit the team.”

Huddersfield approach the new season with Luke Robinson now at the helm and looking to make his mark on the team.

“Robbo’s influence on the team and our style of play is completely different to last year,” said Rushton.

“It’s all up to Robbo and Finny (assistant Liam Finn) now, how we play. It’s very different in terms of the attack and some of the plays. It’s really refreshing.

“We’ll play a bit more fluent attack. The 13, whether it’s me or Leroy, will really control it.

“That frees up the halves a bit more, gives them more time and bit less pressure to move us around. That’ll be a big difference in the point of attack.”