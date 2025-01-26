Jonny Lomax offers insight into St Helens’ deep soul-searching after nightmare year

JONNY LOMAX insists a long, hard reflection will allow St Helens to bounce back from their worst Super League season.

The club finished sixth last year, lost in the opening week of the play-offs and failed to win a trophy for the first time since 2017.

And captain Lomax says those struggles prompted deep soul-searching as Saints, champions four years running between 2019 and 2022, bid to find a new winning formula.

“It’s easy when you have been successful, or even in 2023 when we were unlucky (not to reach the Grand Final). When you just miss out, you don’t quite address it the same,” said Lomax.

“But when a disappointment like last year comes along, it allows you to look through everything with a fine toothcomb and address it with a clear mind.

“We’ve not been unlucky; we need to be better. Those standards and demands have been put on us this year as a group.

“The additions we’ve had this year – Feldty (Kyle Feldt), Tristan (Sailor) and Lewis (Murphy) – we’ve signed three quality players. They’ve all added something different to the group.

“Then we’ve got the new coaching staff of Lee (Briers) and Eamon (O’Carroll) and they’ve offered something different and unique in the positions that they fulfil. That’s something that excites us all.

“Those coaches have all challenged us in different ways throughout the pre-season, and moving forward we’ll look to rise to it. We’re big on growing and improving.

“For so long we had a certain way and I think it’s important that isn’t completely thrown out, but it allows you to go back and understand what your identity is.”

Saints suffered a disappointing 12-40 pre-season defeat by Salford on Saturday.