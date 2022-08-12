Harry Rushton released by Canberra Raiders for return to England

Canberra Raiders have released English forward Harry Rushton from his contract to “take up an opportunity closer to home”.

The Lancashire-born player joined the NRL club in 2021 on a three-year deal from Wigan Warriors, where he made one first-team appearance the previous year.

Rushton, 20, made three first-grade appearances for the Raiders, but has been sidelined since breaking his jaw in a NSW Cup match in July.

Although he still had more than a year left on his contract, he has been released with immediate effect to return to England.

“Harry joined us from Wigan at the beginning of 2021 as a young player looking for an opportunity and leaves us a player who has had the opportunity to make an NRL debut this season,” said Raiders CEO Don Furner.

“Harry will return home to England to be closer to his family and take up an opportunity closer to home. We wish Harry all the best for the future.”