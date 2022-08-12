London Broncos player facing lengthy ban for ‘homophobic abuse’

London Broncos back Sitiveni Moceidreke is facing a ban of at least eight matches after being referred to tribunal for ‘homophobic abuse’.

The RFL’s match review panel have referred the Fijian international on a Grade F charge for the alleged incident during London’s Championship victory over Sheffield Eagles more than a month ago, on July 3.

Moceidreke has been charged under the law prohibiting ‘verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual preference, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of unacceptable behaviour or language’.

Under the same law, Kieran Dixon has also been referred to tribunal on a Grade F charge.

No further details beyond ‘unacceptable language’ have been given for the allegation against Dixon, who was on loan at Rochdale Hornets from Leigh Centurions at the time and is now on a temporary spell at Widnes Vikings.

The incident occurred two months ago, on June 12, in Rochdale’s League One defeat at Swinton Lions.