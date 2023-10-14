Harry Sunderland Trophy winner revealed as Wigan Warriors overcome Catalans Dragons

WIGAN WARRIORS ran out 10-2 winners over Catalans Dragons in the 2023 Super League Grand Final.

Following the game, Wigan star Jake Wardle was named the Harry Sunderland Trophy winner.

There was nothing between the two sides in the first ten minutes as both Catalans and Wigan settled into the game.

The intensity of the opening quarter was evident when Paul Seguier had to leave the field with blood pouring down his face following a hefty collision with Wigan’s Liam Marshall.

Adam Keighran was sinbinned for the Dragons around the midway point in the first-half following a tip tackle on Kai Pearce-Paul.

And, from that, the Warriors should have the first points of the evening when Liam Farrell broke through Mike McMeeken’s tackle, only for scrambling Catalans defence somehow kept him out.

An error from Tom Johnstone coming out of his own ten-metre area handed Wigan a brilliant chance to take the lead – and Harry Smith did just that when Marshall was caught high.

But, Keighran levelled the scores four minutes before the break when Wigan were found offside from a scrum for a 2-2 half-time score.

Toby King made an instant break at the start of the second-half, but his pass to Abbas Miski went too late and the Dragons survived once more.

Another Warriors break – this time from Wardle – yielded the second yellow card of the game with Tom Davies in the sinbin for a professional foul on the supporting Marshall.

However, Wigan’s next attack came to nought with Matt Peet’s men found guilty of obstruction.

The Warriors almost scored one of the tries of the season when Jai Field broke from halfway. The ball eventually found Bevan French, but Field’s pass to French was said to be forward by referee Liam Moore as Catalans breathed a sigh of relief.

Wigan weren’t to be denied moments later though as Wardle stepped Mitchell Pearce before finding Liam Farrell who in turn found Marshall in the corner. Smith converted to make it 8-2.

Smith continued the scoreboard ticking over just after the hour when Tyler Dupree was caught high as a penalty extended the lead to 10-2.

Defensive steel and resilience from both sides ensured that no other points were registered throughout the game.

