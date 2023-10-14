Steve McNamara ‘in mourning’ as he explains Catalans Dragons’ defeat to Wigan Warriors, the two yellow cards, Mitchell Pearce issue and what needs to change

CATALANS DRAGONS went down 10-2 to the Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford in the Super League Grand Final.

The sides were level at half-time at 2-2 before Wigan stepped on the gas, scoring a try, a conversion and a penalty to take the game away from Catalans.

Dragons head coach Steve McNamara was disappointed.

“It was a huge tussle, not a great spectacle of a game but two teams ferociously going at each other for 80 minutes. To concede one try in a Grand Final and get beat is tough to take but we didn’t throw enough at the opposition in attack,” McNamara said.

“Some of that was perhaps down to the fact we were down to 12 men after 20 minutes and fought ferociously hard to defend our try-line with 12 men.

“But, in the second-half I don’t think we had one good ball attacking set which was perhaps credit to Wigan.”

McNamara did lament his side’s kicking game.

“We have scored more tries off kicks than any team all season and our last plays have been good all season abut they weren’t tonight.

“Last plays win games like that, the weather was a bit greasy and field position was the key. their last plays were better than ours tonight and ultimately that gave them field position to get them one try and not concede any.

“I thought we defended great, to defend like that in a Grand Final is what you need to do. I thought we were excellent in defence but poor in attack. It’s hugely disappointing for us.”

The Catalans boss did have an issue with the Dragons’ first sinbin which saw Adam Keighran given ten minutes for a dangerous tackle.

“(I have a problem with) first one yeah, second one is a professional foul. the first one isn’t a sinbin not in a Grand Final or any other semi-finals.”

McNamara admits that he is ‘mourning’ the defeat like a death.

“I am extremely proud of every person in our whole organisation.

“We need time to mourn after a death in some regards, that’s how it feels. The players need some time off because of the workload we have put them under because of the logistics of the World Cup.

“It hurts like hell. I will be right but I think everyone needs time now, that’s the level of where we are as a club, our expectation is to win not just compete so I am flat.

“We have just lost the Grand Final but I have no regrets of what we have done or how we have prepared for this game.

“It hurts like hell.”

Two years ago, owner Bernard Guasch was outspoken about a number of refereeing decisions in the 12-10 loss to St Helens, but McNamara revealed that he is just disappointed tonight.

“Bernard is disappointed, same as everyone else. He is fine.”

The Catalans boss spoke about the injury suffered by Mitchell Pearce and the decision to bring Arthur Mourgue on late.

“Mitchell you could quite clearly see he was struggling to hit any speed running wise and Wigan came down that end a little bit but he just couldn’t run well enough.

“Mitchell has been a joy to work with, he has developed so many parts of him whilst he has lived in France and he will be a loss.

“It was 8-2, our key halves were all in the key positions. We were in that situation last week against St Helens where we stayed there and got the win.”

What needs to change for Catalans then?

“Not too much needs to change, we have shown a consistency over the last four years where we have finished top four and been to a few Grand Finals.

“Were Wigan at their very best? Probably not but they were outstanding on last plays and that’s got them across the line. We need to keep developing, it’s not far off.”

