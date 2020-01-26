Hauraki praises Betfred support for Mose Masoe

Hull KR’s injured captain Weller Hauraki has backed Super League title sponsor Betfred’s announcement that they will donate £250 to Mose Masoe during every live televised game.

The betting firm announced at the Super League launch last week that the £250 given to the Man-of the-Match to donate to a charity of his choice will now be doubled, with that amount now being split and going towards fundraising efforts for Masoe and Rob Burrow, who is suffering from Motor Neurone Disease.

Masoe is continuing his slow recovery from a serious spinal injury that has ended his career, but Hauraki has said he is doing well and he believes the extra funds are further proof of how special Rugby League is.

“It’s always good to see Super League get behind players when things like this happen, but for Betfred to now get involved is awesome,” said Hauraki.

“Seeing how everyone has come together recently and with gestures like this, it shows Mose’s and Rob’s families that they haven’t just been thrown to the side. The way the community has come together to fundraise for them both has been good to see.

“It’s going to be a long process for Mose, but he’s doing good. He’s staying positive and he’s got plenty of support around him.

“There is a long road ahead but hopefully, pray to God, he can come back from this and walk again.

“There is a sense that we want to go out there and have a big season for Mose, and I’m sure as things move on, he’ll still be there offering some of the younger guys support off the field when he can.

“When the boys run out into the field, I’m sure knowing Mose is behind them will inspire them.”

Hauraki is currently out injured following ankle surgery, but is already eyeing up a comeback in the opening months of the season.

“The ankle is doing okay,” he added.

“I get the cast off on Friday and then it’s into a boot and I can get back into some training. Hopefully I can then be back for around round seven or eight, but I am not going to rush or it’ll end up worse.

“But I am looking forward to getting back out there.”