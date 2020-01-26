Radford keen to sign-up Hull FC’s out of contract stars

Lee Radford has admitted Hull FC are keen to finalise the long-term futures of most of his out-of-contract players by May, after conceding that the ongoing speculation and uncertainty proved to be a damaging distraction for the club in 2019.

A large number of Radford’s squad are off-contract at the end of 2020. They include Gareth Ellis, Carlos Tuimavave, Albert Kelly, Danny Houghton, Jamie Shaul and Ratu Naulago.

Last year, the likes of Mark Minichiello and Sika Manu departed in an off-season that has seen Hull bring in big names such as Manu Ma’u, Ligi Sao and Mahe Fonua, and Radford stressed to League Express that he is keen to avoid a repeat this year to ensure Hull are in the hunt for trophies.

“Until halfway through the season, all that stuff with contracts isn’t a distraction, because everyone is pressing on with their best foot forward,” Radford said.

“It was a distraction for some blokes in the second half of last year, and it really did affect some guys. There were some fellas who announced they were leaving, and it impacted on them day-to-day, and it didn’t help us at all.”

When asked when he would want to have the futures of all his players settled to avoid distractions, Radford said: “I think it’s halfway through the year.

“Around May or just prior, you’ve got to get a lot of it sorted. You’re a bit more knowledgeable about your decisions then, after having seen everyone for a few months, but that’s when you’ve got to start being proactive.”

Radford believes that Hull have got their recruitment right this year.

“We’re still spending the same, but we’re spending a bit better this year,” he said.

“We’ve been a bit wiser with the cash. Sometimes circumstances dictate that; we didn’t recruit 12 months earlier because I didn’t think there was much that would have made us better. This time around, it’s been a prosperous market for us.

“Externally, possibly there is a bit more expectation about us. But for us, it’s a bit of a freshener. We lost Sika and Mini last season, we’ve brought in Jonesy (Josh Jones) and (Manu) Ma’u, and where they are now is where the two who left were three or four years ago. I just think that is going to be great for us, when you throw in Mahe coming back too and the other additions. It’s great.”