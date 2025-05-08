‘He commands respect’: Kyle Eastmond’s Halifax Panthers success explained

HALIFAX PANTHERS director of rugby Richard Durgan says coach Kyle Eastmond’s straightforward style has gone down well with the squad.

The Yorkshire side have been a surprise package this season, setting the pace in the second tier under the command of the 35-year-old, appointed in October in succession to Liam Finn.

While the Panthers lost 32-0 against Toulouse in France on Saturday, they have seven wins from nine as they prepare for Sunday’s visit of Doncaster.

“Kyle is a good, intelligent guy who came across really well in his interview,” explained Durgan to the club website.

“He commands respect and calls things as he sees them, which has gone down well with the squad.”

Eastmond is assisted by James Lowes and Jy-mel Coleman and has Tabo Madiri as head of performance, Nick Taylor as head therapist and Dan Hare as equipment and logistics manager.

“Kyle has put the backroom staff together, and they are working really well,” added Durgan.

“The players are buying into the culture they have created and they are enjoying the environment. It’s been a happy camp.

“There has been stability within the squad, the fitness levels are good and I think we are seeing the best of the pack.”