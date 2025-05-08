Dates and venues confirmed for Four Nations Youth Championship

DATES and venues have been confirmed for the 2025 Four Nations Youth Championship which, as in the previous two years, will again involve England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, at Under 18 and Under 16 level.

The programme will involve six double-headers with, in each instance, two of the four contesting countries meeting at each age level.

England and Scotland launch the action on Saturday, May 24 at Halton Farnworth Hornets.

The competitions will reach a climax on Saturday, July 12, when England host Wales (again at Halton) and Ireland entertain Scotland in Dublin in the final double-headers.

The sides finishing top of the respective tables will be crowned champions.

Fixtures:

Saturday, May 24

Under 16: England v Scotland (noon).

Under 18: England v Scotland (2.00pm).

Both at Halton Farnworth Hornets.

Saturday, May 31

Under 16: Wales v Ireland (11.00am).

Under 18: Wales v Ireland (3.00pm).

Both at The Gnoll, Neath.

Saturday, June 28

Under 16: Ireland v England (11.00am).

Under 18: Ireland v England (1.00pm).

Both at Newforge, Belfast.

Sunday, June 29

Under 16: Scotland v Wales (11.30am, at Biggar RFC).

Under 18: Scotland v Wales (1.00pm, at Grangemouth RFC).

Saturday, July 12

Under 16: Ireland v Scotland (noon)

Under 18: Ireland v Scotland (2.00pm).

Both at Coolmine RFC, Dublin.

Under 16: England v Wales (noon).

Under 18: England v Wales (2.00pm).

Both at Halton Farnworth Hornets.

Wales were Under 16 champions in 2023 and 2024 and head of youth Paul Berry said: “The Under 16s have plenty of exciting players selected this year who have progressed through our domestic pathway via their community clubs and on into the regional programme that is thriving in South Wales.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how these boys perform on the next step of their Rugby League journey.

“Our Under 18s, meanwhile, will be hoping to carry on the momentum from 2024 on the back of winning their three-game series with Ireland, with a lot of last year’s successful Under 16s progressing into the older squad as we build for next year’s Euros.”

The Under 18 competition is played for biennially – with teams competing in the European U19 Championship in ‘even’ years – with England closing as holders from 2023.

“We will be aiming to retain the trophy we won when the competition was last held by a squad that went on to form the majority of our 2024 Under 19 European Championship-winning squad,” said Alan Davidson, England Community Lions programme lead.

“We will be taking the same approach over 2025 and 2026 to build a squad with a focus on retaining our European title. At Under 16s, we have come up short against Wales in the past two years, but I expect it to be even more competitive this time.”

England were pushed all the way by Ireland in the last Under 18 competition, winning the title on points difference.

Jim Reynolds, Rugby League Ireland chair, said: “Two years ago our side proved to be very competitive and this year’s team, which will draw on the experience of those who have played in the younger age group, will look to replicate that success.

“At Under 16s we are looking forward to giving players their first taste of international honours and are keen to see them perform.”

Scotland, meanwhile, have worked hard in recent times to create sustainable pathways and uncover new talent.

Operations and league director Barry McGuffog said: “A significant increase in players, including domestic-based, at Under 16 level has given the staff a selection headache this year.

“The coaches have been impressed by the skill levels and attitude shown and are confident of improving on last year’s performances.

“The Under 18s have a number of new faces, and again we are excited to see what the group can achieve this year.“