Head-to-head County deciders at Heworth!

The BARLA County Championship Tri-Series at Open Age and Under 19s reach a climax on Sunday (17 November) when Lancashire and Yorkshire face off in a double-header at Heworth, York.

Lancashire must win by 18 points to retain the Open Age title and deny Yorkshire the championship.

Whoever wins the Under 19s match, meanwhile, will secure the Youth trophy. Lancashire, with a hugely superior points’ difference, will remain champions should the game end all-square.

Yorkshire, meanwhile, won the Under 17s competition on Sunday, courtesy of a 38-24 triumph over Lancashire, as related in this week’s League Express.

Reports on Sunday’s games will feature in next Monday’s issue.