League 1 stars among those in Papua New Guinea squad

Papua New Guinea will feature a number of familiar faces when they take on Great Britain in the Lions’ final Test match of the tour.

Wayne Bennett’s side are looking for their first victory of the tour against the Kumuls, in what could be Wayne Bennett’s final match.

Catalans centre David Mead will play after missing their defeat to Fiji through injury last weekend, while Leeds’ Rhyse Martin is another familiar face.

Other known names in the UK include Barrow duo Stargroth Amean and Wartovo Puara, Doncaster’s Watson Boas and Wellington Albert.

Papua New Guinea (From): Alex Johnson, Edene Gebbie, David Mead, Justin Olam, Stargroth Amean, Kyle Laybutt, Watson Boas, Wellington Albert, Wartovo Puara Jr, Luke Page, Nixon Putt, Daniel Russell, Rhyse Martin, Edwin Ipape, Garry Lo, Stanton Albert, Moses Meninga, Stanford Talita, Enock Maki, Terry Wapi