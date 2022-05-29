Heartbroken Huddersfield Giants refuse to point fingers for Challenge Cup final defeat

Chris McQueen has sprung to Huddersfield team-mate Tui Lolohea’s defence as the Giants prepare for Friday’s tough-looking trip to Catalans Dragons.

The Yorkshire side are licking their wounds after an agonising Challenge Cup final defeat by Wigan, who sealed their 16-14 victory with a last-gasp Liam Marshall try.

With halfback Oliver Russell handing over goal-kicking duties as he returned from a hamstring strain to figure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, fullback Lolohea could land only one goal from five attempts.

But like coach Ian Watson, McQueen says Lolohea’s conscience should be clear.

“We win as a team and lose as a team, and no one is pointing any fingers at anyone else,” said Aussie backrower McQueen, who himself made his first appearance after two games out with an abductor injury to win the Lance Todd Trophy as man-of-the-match.

“We were still winning with a few minutes to go, and to be fair, we had every right to hold on and win the game, but credit to Wigan, because they hung in there as well and in the end, got the job done.

“We were heartbroken by losing on a big stage with a big crowd, and with so many of our fans travelling down to London.

“It was an amazing occasion, and while nothing will make us feel better about the loss, we should be proud of our efforts and use them as a motivation to push on in the league.”

Watson said: “I have had a good chat with Tui. He is going to beat himself up about missing the goals, but there are other reasons we lost the game which when we reflect after the dust settles, we will look at.”

Huddersfield, who were without halfback Theo Fages and lost prop Chris Hill, who also has a calf problem, after 20 minutes, are fourth in the table and seeking a fourth straight Super League win in France.

