Wigan Warriors hero Liam Marshall reflects on Challenge Cup triumph and match-winning try

Liam Marshall reflected on the late try that brought the Challenge Cup to Wigan for the first time since 2013 and said: “We don’t make it easy for ourselves.”

The Warriors were trailing 14-12 to Huddersfield with the clock running down when the winger got on the end of Harry Smith’s kick to touch down in front of the Wigan fans in a 51,628 crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It means silverware in coach Matt Peet’s first season at the helm, with Wigan now setting sights on the double.

They sit third in the Super League table, four points adrift of leaders St Helens, two behind Catalans and one above Huddersfield, as they prepare to visit Castleford on Saturday.

“To get over the line the way we did was brilliant,” said the 26-year-old, whose score came in the 77th minute of a final that was close throughout.

The triumph extended Wigan’s record tally of Challenge Cup wins to 20, and Marshall continued: “It’s massive. I went to finals as a kid, so to help win the trophy for my hometown club is amazing.

“We had a bad experience in 2017 (losing to Hull at Wembley), and putting that right is incredible.”With my family up in the crowd, it was magic for me. They’ve been with me through highs and lows, so it’s great to give them something back.”

Huddersfield took their 14-12 lead through a 58th-minute try by Jermaine McGillvary

“Credit to Huddersfield. We knew they would make it tough. They didn’t let up, and I think we showed a lot of character to get back into the game,” added Marshall.

Peet, Super League’s youngest coach at 38, said: “I’m looking forward to it sinking in. The players and staff have worked very, very hard.

“I can sit here really proud knowing people are happy and that we’ve played a part in that.”

Speaking of Marshall, Peet pointed out: “He’s good under pressure, he’s got good instincts and his speed is excellent, and for me, it’s just rewards.

“I think it’s well documented how resilient Liam has been in his career. I love what he brings to the group and the way he just never gives in.”

