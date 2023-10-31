Helen Skelton posts cryptic message over future of Channel 4 Super League coverage

CHANNEL 4’S Super League coverage looks to have come to an end – if presenter Helen Skelton’s social media is anything to go by.

The terrestrial broadcaster signed a two-year deal with rugby league ahead of the 2022 Super League season, with 20 games scheduled over those 24 months.

However, with the contract ending with the season just gone, Channel 4 has been locked in conversations about a potential extension.

With the sport signing an unprecedented deal with Sky Sports to broadcast all Super League games in 2024, there have been question marks over Channel 4’s future.

And, it appears as though Channel 4’s time in the game may have come to an end, with Skelton taking to Instagram.

Skelton posted: “What a two years!!!! THANK YOUUU @channel4 @img__media @superleague @rugbyfootballleague for giving us so much freedom and access. We have loved bringing Superleague live games to terrestrial telly. So much love and respect to @joeygardiner_ for steering the ship and crafting something special … our behind the scenes final aired at the weekend but the link is at the bottom of this ramble (and in stories). If you’re a sports fan I hope you will enjoy it, and if you’ve been around pro sport you will understand some of the special hugs shared in this reel with people who have become family. Sport ..,, it’s wonderfully, irrationally all consuming 😆😜🥰.”

