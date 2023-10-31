Bradford Bulls set for more signings following capture of former Super League forward

BRADFORD BULLS fans should be expecting more signings through the doors at Odsal following the latest capture of former Super League forward Daniel Smith on a two-year deal.

Smith, 30, joins the Odsal outfit following a short spell with Championship rivals Featherstone Rovers after his exit from Castleford Tigers.

Bradford Bulls’ Head Coach Eamon O’Carroll believes Smith’s qualities will compliment the existing players in his ranks – as he becomes the 27th member of his 2024 roster.

“We have been looking to recruit and bring in quality in this position for some time, but it’s important we brought the right person in.

“Once we heard of Dan’s availability, we worked quickly to ensure we got this over the line as we believe Dan will be the perfect fit for us and will compliment the quality we have in our pack.

“Dan is an intelligent footballer who has the ability to disrupt opposition’s defensive lines with his late footwork and his ability to offload. He also has great pass selection, which will certainly add to how we want to play this year. I really feel we have great balance in our pack now.”

O’Carroll has also hinted at more recruits signing on the dotted line for Bradford ahead of the 2024 Championship season.

“I’m really happy with how our squad is shaping up, having retained a number of key individuals and bringing in quality with Sam, Mitch, Will and now Dan, and we are still hopeful of adding to our roster before the start of pre-season.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.