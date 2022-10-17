Herbie Farnworth targets World Cup trophy after ‘special’ England debut

Herbie Farnworth claims England won’t get carried away with their impressive win over Samoa but says they are here to win the World Cup.

England kicked off the tournament in style with an outstanding 60-6 victory over Samoa at St James’ Park in Newcastle on Saturday.

Farnworth was pleased with the win and with making his World Cup debut.

“It was a pretty special moment for me,” he said.

“I had my friends and family there and it was my first time playing in four or five months. A very special moment for me and for the team. It’s a good start for the World Cup but the job’s not done yet. We look on to France next and Greece after that.

“We’ve come here to win it. Everything’s for that World Cup Final. Whoever we meet on the way we’re going to bring a lot of effort and energy, and work hard on all the areas.

“I think if we do all those things right, then we’re going to be a hard side to beat.”

Farnworth crossed for a try at St James’ Park and was solid in defence.

“I should have got a couple, but I was happy to get one,” he said.

“60 points though, I was happier for the team and to get the win.

England next head to Bolton on Saturday to take on France. Victory over the French will ensure the hosts top Group A while probably avoiding Tonga in the quarter-finals.

England will be huge favourites against France, but the centre says his team won’t underestimate their opponents.

“We’re certainly not looking past them as a team,” he said.

“We’ll enjoy this win and then we’ve got a quick turnaround next Saturday. We’ll be firing again and giving it our all. I think there’ll be a couple of new guys in the team and they’ll be hungry to prove themselves as well.”

