He’s here… George Burgess links up with Wigan Warriors

George Burgess has arrived at Wigan ahead of his return to Super League.

The England prop will be one of the Warriors’ marquee players in 2020 after signing for the club from South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Burgess, 27, has now linked up with Adrian Lam’s side for their pre-season regime, with the Warriors wasting little time to show off their new star.

The prop is back in Super League after a disappointing 12 months in which he was banned twice for eye-gouging and dropped out of international selection

But he’s ready to rip in once 2020 arrives.