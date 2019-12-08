Hirst in Man United talks

Halifax prop Keegan Hirst last week gave a presentation to Academy players at Manchester United.

The 31-year-old spoke about his experiences in becoming the first openly gay Rugby League player in the country, as part of United’s ‘Being Yourself in Sport’ workshop.

Hirst said: “It was great to work with Manchester United to give their Academy players the opportunity to partake in the workshop.

“I hope that hearing my experiences will have highlighted the importance of life away from sport and also helped them to express their personalities, both professionally and personally.”

Ian Smithson, United’s Academy education manager said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Keegan Hirst to the Academy and for the boys to hear his story on challenging stereotypes.

“The link to work with Keegan came from Andy Jordan, our development player-care assistant, who coached Keegan in the semi-professional Rugby League.

“Across the Academy we undertake a number of initiatives to promote inclusion, both on and off the pitch, and we are extremely grateful to Keegan for sharing his story with us.”

Fax were among the teams that spoke to halfback Ryan Brierley before his switch last week to Hull Kingston Rovers, League Express understands.

Fax are still looking to add a further halfback to their 2020 squad.

The club also confirmed the end of prop Sam Barlow’s trial at the Shay, with the frontrower having joined rivals Bradford.

