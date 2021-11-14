Hodgson backs Gale to take Hull to new level

Brett Hodgson believes that Luke Gale can offer a different threat for Hull FC’s attack next season, and he has not ruled out the possibility that the halfback will be Hull’s final signing of the off-season.

Gale has joined the Black and Whites on an initial one-year deal from Leeds Rhinos, replacing Marc Sneyd, who has departed for Salford Red Devils.

The 33-year-old might be replacing a double Lance Todd Trophy winner at the MKM Stadium, but Hodgson believes former Man of Steel Gale can offer something different to the team.

“There are some similarities in that both can kick well and both can turn teams around at the right time,” said Hodgson of his old and new sevens.

“I think Luke is more of a running threat at times than potentially what Marc was. There are certain elements in his game that will differ from Marc’s, every halfback differs in certain ways. We’re looking forward to seeing Luke out there straight away.

He added: “We’ve been in a situation as a club where we haven’t got to the heights that we should be (reaching). That’s not on Marc’s shoulders alone, there are several reasons for that, but this was an opportunity to change a pivotal player in our squad to try and get a change in what we do. There’s no bigger change than the halfbacks.

“Marc has been a wonderful servant to this club for a number of years and he will be missed in some respects, but we feel that we can get to a different level with Luke here.”

Gale is Hull’s fourth singing ahead of the 2022 season, following Darnell McIntosh, Joe Lovodua and Kane Evans, and Hodgson has not ruled out further incomings.

“I wouldn’t say definitely (no more signings),” he said.

“What I will say is that we’re very happy with our squad.

“If things happen over the next few weeks, then we’ll look at that again because everything is quite fluid.”

Hodgson also revealed that Hull will be returning to having just one captain next season, after the honours were shared between Danny Houghton, Scott Taylor and Sneyd last term.

“We will not be going with a three-person captaincy team, we will be having one captain next year,” he said.

“Who that is, time will tell.”

Meanwhile Hull have unveiled their 2022 principal jersey, with the first-team squad set to take to the field in a black shirt with a white V next season, which is intended as a special tribute to Johnny Whiteley MBE in his 90th birthday year.

