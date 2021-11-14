No Trinity offer for departed Hampshire

Wakefield Trinity did not offer a new deal to Ryan Hampshire, whose departure from the club was confirmed last week.

The versatile back scored 28 tries in 85 appearances over his four seasons for Trinity, having joined ahead of the 2018 season from Leigh Centurions.

Hampshire came close to leaving in 2019 but eventually signed a new deal, which ran out at the end of last season.

Wakefield announced last week that the 26-year-old, who played 13 times in 2021, would be leaving the Mobile Rocket Stadium.

Michael Carter, Trinity’s CEO, said: “I’d like to thank Ryan for all his contributions to the club over the past four seasons and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Hampshire is now on the free market and looking for his next club and League Express understands he is unwilling to join a club outside Super League.

Meanwhile, there was one boost for Wakefield last week with Jacob Miller expected to stay at the club.

Wigan Warriors were reportedly interested in the Australian halfback but their signing of Cade Cust means Miller will remain with Trinity, where he is contracted until the end of 2022.

Head coach Willie Poching have made four new signings so far in this off-season, including Lee Gaskell from Huddersfield Giants to fill the pivot spot vacated by Hampshire.

Sadiq Adebiyi, Liam Hood and Tom Lineham have also arrived at Wakefield from London Broncos, Leigh Centurions and Warrington Wolves respectively.

Meanwhile Wakefield MDC have still not made a decision on whether to grant planning permission for Trinity’s plans to improve their Belle Vue stadium by demolishing the east stand and constructing a new stand with corporate facilities.

A planning application was made early in the year, with a decision initially expected in July, then in November, but now it will be considered in December at the earliest.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.